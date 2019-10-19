Nigerian Government adjusts salaries of military, other security personnel

The Nigerian Government has adjusted the salaries of military officers, other security agencies and officers of these agencies are to benefit from the consequential adjustment of workers’ salaries in relation to labour unions agreement.

While addressing journalists in Abuja, the Honorable Minister for Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige disclosed that the new structure of salary would take immediate effect after the signing of the deal.

According to the Minister, he said,” That the agreement reached with organised labour on consequential adjustment of salaries for workers. Ngige said that because the security personnel are not members of the civil service, their adjustments would be communicated to them through the appropriate channels.

The Acting Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi- Esan and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige signed on behalf of the federal government while President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba and the Chairman Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Simon Anchaver (JNPSNC) signed for organised labour.

Ngige said that full implementation of the new national minimum wage law takes immediate effect. “It is my pleasure to report to you that the various conciliatory meetings that we instituted since the ninth, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and today (yesterday) had yielded the desired fruit.

“This morning we concluded all our negotiations and produced a Memorandum of Terms of Settlement from the conciliation.

“The terms of settlement is in relation to the consequential adjustment of other wages following the new national minimum wage of N30, 000 as enshrined in the national minimum wage Act 2019.

For these meetings, I acted as chief conciliator ably assisted by my Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

“Today, we have put an end to all the negotiations, we deliberated and we have arrived at an agreement. “The consequential adjustments/ increases agreed upon for now are as follows.

We have the group one personnel or what we call Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS). The meeting agreed, having reviewed the increase in the lowest paid person in this wage structure at N30, 000 from Grade Level one Step one that the grade level 07 officers should move up by 23.2 percent in their wages.

