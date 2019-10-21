Nigerian-Ghanaian couple fight Canada deportation order

By Rasheed Sobowale

A Nigerian man, Temitope Issac Kayode is currently facing a deportation threat in Canada and might be deported tomorrow (October 22).

Kayode fled Nigeria in 2016 to Canada as a refugee and got married to a Canadian woman last year (July, 2018).

He was reported by CTV News Calgary to have applied for a permanent residency which has not yet been granted. The couple is hoping the Canadian government could give them additional time to ensure the finalisation of the application.

Unknown to the couple who thought they were going for an interview when invited by the Immigration Officials, Kayode was cuffed and taken into custody.

Kayode was scheduled to be deported to Nigeria last week Tuesday (15/10/2019) but after a hearing, he has been allowed to spend some few days with his family before leaving.

Kayode (Nigerian) reacting after the incidence said; “It was a big embarrassment to me and big disgrace”.

The wife Doris Addo originally from Ghana said; "It is just going to be a very difficult time for us as a family to just really watch him [Temitope] leave like this".





She has two adult children with cerebral palsy who require caregivers. The family is concerned about not having enough help without Kayode.

The Canada Border Services Agency and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada when contacted by CTV said they will look into the matter and respond this week.

However, if nothing is done on time, Kayode is expected to appear at the Calgary International Airport on Tuesday, October 22 at 12 p.m.

