Breaking News
Translate

Nigerian embassy in Benin not attacked – FG

On 6:38 pmIn Newsby

The Federal Government on Sunday dismissed the report of a purported attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Nigeria, Namibia set to strengthen ties, ease visa acquisition
Minister, Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, stated this in a statement in Abuja,

He said: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media purportedly showing an attack on the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The ministry wishes to inform Nigerians that the video is an old video of an attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal and the incident under reference occurred on the 4th of March, 2013.

The ministry also wishes to state that the ring leaders of the unwarranted attack in Dakar were arrested by Senegalese authorities and jailed for six months.

“The general public should, therefore, disregard the fake news being spread by mischief makers to whip up sentiments and cause unnecessary tension in Nigeria/Benin relations.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.