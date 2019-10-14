By Chinedu Adonu

NIGERIAN Correctional Service has partnered with the Nigeria Police to de-radicalize youths roaming the street to ensure continued peaceful and secure environment in Enugu state as residents prepare for Christmas

The synergy agreement was reached during a working visit by the Enugu state controller of Correctional service, Mr Joseph Chinedu to state Commissioner of Police, CP, Ahmed Abdurrahman

Controller Chinedu, who called for synergy of all sister security agencies in the state to ensure safety of lives and property, pointed out that peace and conducive environment contributes to economic development of the country.

“I am here today on a familiarity visit and to synergies to maintain peace and safety of live and property in the state.

“If we show undivided commitment to compliment each other’s role, we will ensure the safety of lives and property and the overall peaceful coexistence of all persons and businesses resident in Enugu State to achieving economic development.

Responding, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, commended Mr Chinedu for his working visit and promised to partner with him and other relevant security agencies to create a conducive environment in the state.

CP, Abdurrahman cautioned parents and guardians not to allow their wards and children to be used in truncating existing peace in the state.

“I am highly honoured by your visit today and assure partnership with your command and other sister security to fight crime in the state.

"To this end, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, is advising parents and guardians not to allow their children or wards to be used to truncate the existing peace enjoyed in the state", He said.

Areas of co-operation discussed are joint operations, intelligence gathering, sports and capacity building of the rank and file to ensure esprit de corps across board”, the statement reads.

