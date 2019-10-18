Nigerian clerics charged after pupils were found shackled in Islamic schools

Two clerics have been charged following this week’s raids on private Islamic schools where men and young boys were being subjected to physical abuse, police in northern Nigeria say.

One of them ran a facility in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown of Daura in Katsina state.

The police said they had been charged with multiple counts including running illegal detention centres, torture and abuse.

In September police raided another Islamic school, in Kaduna state, where nearly 500 boys and men were found – many in chains.

Correspondents say these facilities are a last resort for some families whose children have committed petty crimes or are addicted to drugs.

Vanguard Nigeria News