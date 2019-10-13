By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Breweries (through Star Lager Beer) and Access Bank have announced ‘Access The Stars’, a groundbreaking collaborative music platform to discover, groom and amplify the next generation of Nigerian talents.

‘Access The Stars’ is a new platform created for exceptional and aspirational Nigerians in the music industry to be discovered, refined, and empowered to reach higher heights by accessing their star potential. Successful artists will get to tour with the best of Nigerian artists on ‘The Trek’ across the country, giving the grassroots access to the stars to learn one-on-one.

This move explores the intersection between business and a shared love for the rich entertainment culture of Nigeria. Over the years, Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries have built consumer-focused music assets like Star Mega Jam, Star Music – The Trek, Star Quest and BAFest.

With Access The Stars, Nigerian Breweries and Access Bank are together, consolidating the trajectory of “Discovering, Refining and Showcasing” the best of Nigeria’s musical talents.

Commenting on the new initiative, Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank MD/CEO stated that Access The Stars is borne out of the desire of both brands to continue to connect with people through the one platform they both have in common which is music. “Both our brands share a long history of creating excellent musical experiences for not just our customers, but the wider Nigerian audience, and this is us expanding on that,” he said.

On his part, Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Jordi Burrut Bel says:

“Access Bank and Nigerian Breweries have the shared interest of serving Nigerian customers, and through this partnership, we are harnessing our collective strengths to shape an exciting future. Via this collaboration, we will give hidden gems access to shine by discovering, polishing and showcasing them to Nigerians, Africans and the world.”

Vanguard