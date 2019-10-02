…urges FG to intensify fight against corruption

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council, AU ECOSOCC, yesterday, congratulated Nigeria as she celebrates her 59th independence anniversary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the AU ECOSOCC Nigeria Representative, Mr. Oba Olasunkanmi Adebusuyi, while acknowledging the progress made and being a united country since independence despite daunting challenges.

The organization said the journey to the ‘promised land’ is still far for the nation to reach comparing her with other countries that gained independence the same period, and charged leaders in the country to be united and work hard to actualize the dreams and visions of the founding fathers.

He said: “The resolute spirit of Nigerians both leader and the led still remains the pride of the African continent. Therefore Nigeria must use this occasion to reflect on the journey so far, and the plan of the forefathers of the nation.

“All political efforts must be channeled toward moving the country to an enviable height and focus on safety and security of lives and property which is the core responsibility of the government must be prioritized including poverty eradication, youth empowerment, quality education, and provision of necessary facilities.”

He also emphasized that “Policies must be targeted toward enhancing the social security of all citizens while appropriate investment on health, agriculture, education, and ICT should be prioritised.

“There is the need to place a high premium on the lives of Nigerians both at home and abroad while settling the problem of terrorism and Book Haram in the North East is brought to an end.

“Nigeria has come a long way and we must commend the resolute spirit of Nigerians. But Nigeria must continue to take the lead in Africa”, he said.

He also advised Nigerians to support their leaders to succeed including the fight against corruption and should put in place sophisticated measures and effective mechanisms to curb the menace by ensuring that every money stolen from the country is recovered.

vanguard