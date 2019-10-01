Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria@59: Coalition says perseverance, improved infrastructure key to growth

On 10:20 pmIn Newsby

The Coalition of South-South Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, says perseverance and improved infrastructure will propel development.

Youths urged to support govt effort in security building
Nigerian Flag

Chief Emma Avworo, President of the coalition, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that Nigerians must make more sacrifices toward making the country a better place for all.

He said that Nigerians must also remain thankful to God for keeping the country as one, noting that countries like Somalia were no longer viable.

“We must appreciate the effort that the administration of President Muhammadu is making to move the country forward.

“I am happy that the Federal Government has initiated the power programme with Siemens;  within six years, hopefully, we can be producing 25,000 megawatts of power.

“If that is combined with adequate maintenance of the transmission and distribution of the infrastructure, I believe we should be able to get out of our current power doldrums.

Also read: 59th Independence: Niger Govt. urges Nigerians to shun fake news, hate speech

“Also, the government should improve infrastructure, roads and water supply to aid the private sector to function well,” Avworo said.

He advised people to start thinking out of the box so as to stay afloat.

“There are no jobs, so the only people who can survive now are those with new ideas that can create employment.

“So, don’t just work; think and invest and in so doing you can create jobs for yourself and others,” Avworo said

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.