The Coalition of South-South Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, says perseverance and improved infrastructure will propel development.

Chief Emma Avworo, President of the coalition, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that Nigerians must make more sacrifices toward making the country a better place for all.

He said that Nigerians must also remain thankful to God for keeping the country as one, noting that countries like Somalia were no longer viable.

“We must appreciate the effort that the administration of President Muhammadu is making to move the country forward.

“I am happy that the Federal Government has initiated the power programme with Siemens; within six years, hopefully, we can be producing 25,000 megawatts of power.

“If that is combined with adequate maintenance of the transmission and distribution of the infrastructure, I believe we should be able to get out of our current power doldrums.

“Also, the government should improve infrastructure, roads and water supply to aid the private sector to function well,” Avworo said.

He advised people to start thinking out of the box so as to stay afloat.

“There are no jobs, so the only people who can survive now are those with new ideas that can create employment.

“So, don’t just work; think and invest and in so doing you can create jobs for yourself and others,” Avworo said

