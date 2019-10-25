Nigeria, Russia sign MoU to boost geosciences information

By Gabriel Ewepu​ – Abuja

The Nigerian Government and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to boost geosciences information for reliability and investors’ attraction to the nation’s mining sector.

This was made known by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development,

Ayodeji Adeyemi, where the Minister, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite, signed the MoU on behalf of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, with the Russian Ministry of Trade and Investment in Sochi, Russia, during the Russia-Africa Summit.

According to Adegbite the MoU basically focuses on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of Geosciences between Nigeria and Russia.

The MOU also had the African Export-Import Bank as a party to it.

The Minister also explained that the purpose of the MoU is to express the commitment of the parties to conduct activities in the “fields of Geoscience on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit.”

Meanwhile, other contents of the MoU include forms of cooperation expected that will exchange scientific and technical information; exchange of study visits and scientists; collaboration on research activities; joint organization of symposia, conferences workshops and training programs; and other forms of cooperation as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

The Minister further said that other areas of cooperation in the MoU include, research and development on basic geology; Geological maps compilation and regional mineralization correlation; methodology and technology on geochemical mapping and remote sensing.

The scope of MoU also covers Aero-geophysical Survey, Geo-database construction, and geo-information sharing, Marine geology, Research and monitoring of Geo-hazards; amongst others.

He acknowledged​ the passion and effort of President Muhammadu Buhari to change the narrative in the mining sector by putting in place mechanisms that would fast track development and achievements.

He said:”President Buhari has given us so much support in the mining sector and it is now bearing fruits.’’

Meanwhile, the Director-General, NGSA, Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba, commended the Minister for being pragmatic, prompt and responsive by signing landmark signing of the MoU with his Russian counterpart, therefore described it as another “dimension of success” that would take the agency to the next level.

“The signing of the MOU is another dimension to the success that the ministry is achieving in international collaborations”, he said.

Also present at the signing was CEO and Chairman, Russian State Geological Holding, ROSGEO, Sergey Gorkov, and President of African Export-Import Bank, who was represented by Gerald Chilhota.

vanguard