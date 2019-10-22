Nigeria Oscar committee submits Genevieve’s ‘Lion Heart’ to 92nd academic awards

The Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee on Monday, 21st October 2019, announced that the movie Lion Heart directed by Genevieve Nnaji was submitted as Nigeria’s entry to the 92 Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars and is still yet to be nominated for the awards.

Ninety-three countries have submitted films for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly nonEnglish dialogue track. Ghana, Nigeria and Uzbekistan are first- time entrants.

Earlier this year, the Academy’s Board of Governors voted to rename the Foreign Language Film category to International Feature Film and expand the shortlist from nine to 10 films.

The shortlist of 10 films will be announced on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars® will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Vanguard Nigeria News