Nigeria not a divided country ― Osita, VON-DG

THE Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu, on has dismissed the misconception of Nigeria as a divided country, saying that inter-ethnic relationship in Nigeria had remained stronger than perceived in public.

Okechukwu stated this at a thanksgiving church service for his late lovely wife, Mrs Tina Okechukwu, at Eke, Udi local government area of Enugu State, on Sunday.

The VON DG thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and his dear wife, Aisha, Secretary to Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Rowland Owei Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese His Lordship, Rev. Fr. Ernest Obodo and others who via prayers, text messages, phone calls, personal presence and forms of obsequies solidarity, commiserated with the family.

He said that since September 20 when his wife passed on, the heart rendering condolences he received from the length and breadth of Nigeria was clear evidence that the country remained more united than perceived.

According to him, from East, West, North and South, condolence messages kept pouring in and the solidarity cut across ethnic, geopolitical, regional and even party lines.

Okechukwu said the experienced had further reinforced his unwavering belief in Nigeria, as one indivisible, strong and united great country, as envisaged by her founding fathers, such as the great Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“I sincerely thank President Buhari and his dear wife, Aisha, His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, His Lordship Ernest Obodo and hundreds of Nigerians who commiserated with my family in this hour of dire grief. To be frank, whereas one is overwhelmed by the uncommon solidarity from Nigerians of all works of life, the unique feature of the obsequies solidarity is the evidence of inter-ethnic relationship being stronger than perceived in the public domain.

“From 20th of September, 2019 when my lovely wife Tina passed on, it has been heart rendering condolence messages from senators, honourable members, governors, clergy, eminent businessmen and sundry across the length and breadth of our country. To me, it is clear evidence that we are more united than perceived. All we need do is to dismiss the amnesia misconception of Nigeria as a divided country premised on the ethnic rivalry.” Okechukwu said.

The VON boss also thanked the local organising committee headed by former Secretary to State Government Enugu State, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani for all its efforts towards the burial.

It could be recalled that the obsequies of late Mrs Tina Okechukwu climaxed with her internment at her family compound at Eke on Saturday, 26th October 2019.

It was attended by the Governor of Enugu State and his deputy, Senator Chris Ngige, Representative of Secretary of Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Lady Georgina Ekeoma, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Representative of First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Chief Mrs. Mary Ekpele, Director General, National Council of Women Society among others.

