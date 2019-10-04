Nigeria News Today: Trending news you might have missed

Latest Updates in Nigeria Today (Friday, 4/10/2019)

Court denies Journalist, Agba Jalingo bail in Calabar

A Federal High Court, sitting in Calabar presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda has denied Agba Jalingo bail in Calabar.

Jalingo who is facing charges of treasonable felony, terrorism and attempt to topple the Cross River State government was denied bail on Friday.

Justice Amobeda who also dismissed the preliminary objection of the prosecution counsel held that one of the charges was punishable by death.

Man Kidnaps own sister, demand N10M from Father

A 22 year old man, Abdulbasit Umar, has been arrested by Taraba state police command for aiding the kidnap of his own sister, Amina Umar, 10 years old on her way to school.

The suspect alongside two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib were said to have demanded the sum of N10 million as a ransom to free the young girl.

Obaseki: You don’t deserve a second term, you failed us —Edo APC group

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State under the aegis of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), Thursday told governor Godwin Obaseki of the state that he does not deserve of a second term, insisting they will shop for a better candidate that will fly the party’s flag come 2020.

The leaders also called on the state chairman of the party, Mr Anslem Ojezua to resign his position, alleging that he failed to find a solution to crisis bedevilling the party due to his selfish interest.

NYSC withholds issuance of certificates to graduates with questionable degrees

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has withheld the issuance of Certificates of National Service to graduates with questionable degrees from Universities in Benin Republic and some other African Countries.

The board made this known in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Friday while seeking that those who are concerned should report at its Headquarters in Abuja.

Like Nnamdi Kanu, Court grants ‘iron bail’ to Omoyele Sowore

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Just like the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnadi Kanu, Sowore was given stringent conditions which if not met would be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service.

Flood destroys 3,000 farmlands in Jigawa —AFAN

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Jigawa on Friday says reoccurring flood has destroyed over 3,000 farmlands in Guri Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Yakubu Dolon-Zugo,AFAN Chairman in the area, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri, that farm produce destroyed by the flood included rice, cotton, sesame, maize, and guinea corn.

Vibrant commodities exchange needed for economic diversification — Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that a vibrant commodities trading ecosystem will help diversify the economy away from dependence on crude oil and enhance foreign exchange earnings, forex.

Osinbajo stated this at a roundtable on Nigerian Commodities Trading Ecosystem held by the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC in Lagos.e

Ekiti Government releases results of qualified teachers

The Ekiti Government says it has released the results of the qualifying examination for candidates seeking employment as teachers in its public primary schools.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) announced the results in a statement signed by the board’s Chairman, Prof., Francisca Aladejana, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Senate president calls for local contents in engineering projects

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has made a very strong case for local contents in all engineering projects undertaken in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a book launch on “Engineering and Sustainable Rural Development In Nigeria” which was authored by Engineer Ahmed Amshi, the President of the Senate said, “I believe in the local contents and I think it is high time we insist on the local contents when it affects our engineering projects in this country.

Why we want Sowore in detention, FG tells Court

The Federal Government, on Friday, gave reasons why it opposed a request by detained activist and convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, to be released on bail pending the determination of the allegation that he committed a treasonable felony.

In a 27-paragraphed counter-affidavit it filed before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, the government, maintained that Sowore who has been in detention since August 2 when he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, posed “a threat to national security”.

Facebook removes some Nigerians, Egyptians, others accounts

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups from its social network platforms that the company says were involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

The tech giant said it removed a total of 443 Facebook and 125 Instagram accounts, as well as 200 pages and 76 groups originating in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia.

Treasonable Felony: Buhari called for protest in 2003 and was never prosecuted, Falana tells court

Counsel to Sowore, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, on Friday told the court that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2003 after he lost election under the defunct ANPP decided to stage protest all over the country and was never arrested or prosecuted, rather he was disbanded by police, who briefed him to go to court to challenge the action.

Falana also stated that current leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, including president Buhari had in 2011, called for the kind of revolution that took place in Egypt, which he said was violent.

