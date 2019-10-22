Nigeria News Today: 10 news you might have missed

Here are ten Nigeria news we think you might have missed today (22/10/2019).

About Seven operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been arrested in connection with a plot to smuggle former Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) chairman AbdulRasheed Maina out of the anti-graft agency’s custody.

The men are undergoing investigation along with a woman, Zainab Abbas, to determine their involvement in the plot. Full Story HERE.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to accelerate economic growth with a view to meeting the needs of Nigerians in his second term in office.

According to him, Buhari is in a hurry to provide jobs to unemployed Nigerians as well as accelerate the growth of the economy. Full Story HERE.

Two different Magistrate courts sitting in Katsina state have on Tuesday granted bail to the proprietors of the sealed rehabilitation centres in Katsina and Daura local government areas respectively.

The owner of Niga Rehabilitation and Reformation Centre, Kofar Durbi quarters, Katsina, Mallam Salisu Hamisu, was granted bail to the sum of One Million naira while Mallam Bello Abdullahi, owner of the Daura rehabilitation centre was granted bail to the sum of One hundred thousand naira. Full Story HERE.

An attempt by a Brazilian-based Nigerian to allegedly smuggle five Kilogrammes of pure Cocaine into the country has been foiled by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command, following his arrest. Full Story HERE.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, promising to temporarily relocate his office to the edifice, to see it fixed before April 2020. Full Story HERE.

Popular Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, has opened up on Tacha’s disqualification from the ‘pepper dem’ reality show.

But speaking on Tacha’s disqualification, Ebuka in an interview with Beat FM, said the self-acclaimed ‘Portharcourt first daughter was bound to be disqualified, even before she pulled Mercy’s hair. Full Story HERE.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared former presidential aide, Mr Okoi Obono-Obla wanted.

The spokesperson for the agency, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that the move followed Obono-Obla’s “repeated failure’’ to appear before the commission to answer questions bordering on allegations of fraud and corruption. Full Story HERE.

Tragedy befell a 14-year-old Junior Secondary School Student in Bauchi, Bashir Salisu, when the belt of a grinding machine accidentally plucked-off his two testicles.

Bashir, a student of Government Day Secondary School, Tudun Salmanu area of Bauchi metropolis, who had written his JSS examination (junior WAEC), preparatory to seeking admission to Senior Secondary School, engages in the grinding of grains under the tutelage of a man at the Muda Lawal Market, Bauchi. Full Story HERE.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Ibadan, says it has sealed 167 filling stations in Oyo State within 10 months for various infractions.

The reason for this exercise according to DPR was to continue to monitor the activities of marketers both gas marketers and oil product marketers, that is filling stations within our area of operations, which is Oyo State. Full Story HERE.

No fewer than eleven persons have been rescued at a religious centre in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Tuesday.

The home known as ‘Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih’ has eleven inmates mostly men and children who have been subdued to various inhumane treatment. Full Story HERE.

There you go with ten Nigeria news from Vanguard you might have missed today.

Vanguard News Nigeria.