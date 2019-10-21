Nigeria News Today: 10 news you might have missed

Here are ten news you might have missed today (21/10/2019).

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon left Abuja to attend Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

The President left Presidential Villa about 1:30pm and is expected to be in Sochi, Russia for the Summit that is holding between October 23rd – 25th.

Recall that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Sunday said that the Summit would focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production. Prophet jailed for stealing, travelling to South Africa with congregant’s passport

A self-proclaimed Bulawayo Prophet in Zimbabwe will spend half a year in prison after he stole his congregant’s passport and used it to travel to South Africa under the guise that he was praying for it.

Shepherd Mbili was convicted by a Bulawayo Magistrate, Zimbabwe after he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Lagos re-arraigns two doctors over attempted murder Two medical doctors, a husband and wife, were on Monday re-arraigned by the Lagos State government before a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere over the alleged attempted murder of a 17-year-old patient. The defendants, Ejike and Grace Orji, are facing a four-count charge of attempted murder, causing of grievous harm and negligent act causing harm, preferred against them by Lagos State government. Again, Ortom begs FG to check herdsmen attacks

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has again told the Federal Government to rein in on foreign herdsmen, entering Nigeria illegally to attack Nigerians, especially farmers.

Ortom made the appeal when he visited one Mrs Wanhena Cheku, a victim of herders men attack now recuperating at the Federal Medical Centre at Apir in Makurdi.

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is not Yoruba. Fani disclosed this on Twitter while stressing that the word Yoruba is alien to his culture and not known in the Anago language while revealing that the name Yoruba was derived from “Yariba” and that it means “shady and unreliable”

Fani-Kayode in his words said the “Yoruba” is alien to his culture and not known in the Anago language while revealing that the name Yoruba was derived from “Yariba” and that it means “shady and unreliable”. Oil prices fall as global demand concerns grow

Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slackening global demand that outweighed bullish signals from Europe, where fears of an economically damaging no-deal Brexit have eased.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 30 cents to 59.12 dollars a barrel by 0905 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil CLc1 declined 11 cents to 53.67 dollars a barrel.

Onitsha Tanker Fire: 2 dead bodies still unclaimed from hospital

Two of the seven dead bodies of last week’s tanker fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra State were still unclaimed weekend at the Toronto Hospital where they were rushed to after the incident, while six other victims admitted there had been discharged. Two others, Blessing Egbogu and Oluchukwu Ani, who were still receiving treatment at the hospital, maybe discharged this week. Nnamdi Kanu’s mother died of shock over military invasion of home ― IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the death of Ugoeze Sally Kanu, mother to its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, came out of shock over the 2017 military invasion of her home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia state.

The IPOB leader, had in a short video at the weekend, confirmed that his mother died at a German hospital on the 30th of August, 2019 after battling with illness.

Again two containers fall on vehicle in Onitsha The FRSC confirmed on Monday that two persons sustained injuries at Onitsha in Anambra when two containers fell off an articulated vehicle at Upper Iweka on the Onitsha-Owerri highway. Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State has been witnessing tragedies week after week in recent times, especially at Upper Iweka, a hot spot in the city that is also home to many transport companies. Suspend USSD Service Charge by Operators, Minister Orders NCC Angered by the possible imposition of illegal charges on Nigerian consumers, Nigerian Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami has directed the nation’s telecom sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to suspend forth any USSA charges plans by service providers in the country until he is fully and properly briefed. Vanguard News Nigeria.

