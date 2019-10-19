Nigeria News Today: 10 news you might have missed

It is weekend! We at Vanguard are committed to keeping you informed of the latest news in Nigeria, Africa and across the world. Here are 10 news we think you might have missed today, 19/10/2019.

1. North Reacts To Oil Discovery: South will no longer see us as parasites

Mixed reactions have continued to dog the recent discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the northern part of the country. While some residents in the north are up in celebration about the discovery, others are less than enthusiastic because of the way oil in the south has been managed by successive governments.

2. Daura Rehab Centre: We were sodomised, starved, tortured — Rescued inmates

In the words of one of the former inmates, Hassan Adamu who escaped from the facility before he instigated a revolt that drew the police to the centre, “torture was the order of the day in the facility. When I was brought there, for about two weeks, I was beaten 30 times in a day – 10 times in the morning, 10 times in the afternoon and 10 times in the night.

3. I started but didn’t finish before I was caught, says rapist

A man, identified as Mohammed Babangida, 30 years old has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl in Adamawa State.

The man was picked up for the offence by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), following intelligence report from residents.

4. FRSC arrests 45 truck drivers, prosecutes 28

The Federal Road Safety Corps Command, FRSC, Apapa, Euro 65, Otto Wharf has said that between July and October this year, it arrested 45 truck drivers and their trucks impounded for various offences ranging from driving with unlatched containers, failure to use seat belts and driving with worn out tyres among other offences.

5. Police arrest suspected serial killer in Osun

The Osun Police Command has arrested one Teslim Raji, also known as Akerele, and his accomplice, Femi Bamidele for alleged serial killings, kidnappings and gun running, within the Ikire axis of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, while parading the suspects in Osogbo, said the main suspect, Raji, was arrested after series of complaints by residents.

6. How my non re-election in 2014 set Ekiti back — Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Dr Kayode Fayemi, marked one year in office of his second term last Wednesday. He was denied re-election in 2014 and had to wait for 48 months before returning to the Government.

“By the time I was leaving, my state had the highest enrolment of children in school with about 96 per cent; it had the lowest maternal mortality, child mortality and they were not accidental because when you looked at what happened four years after I was out of office, we fell to the lowest in terms of enrolment of children in school in the South-West,” Fayemi said.

7. FCT police parade alleged fake Assistant Superintendent of Police

The FCT Police Command on Friday paraded an alleged fake Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr John Tarsoo, for extorting the public.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, who disclosed in Abuja said Tarsoo was one of the 49 arrested suspects within the last couple of weeks.

8. Kogi Assembly sacks Dep. Gov. Achuba, Onoja for replacement

Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, has been impeached by the State House of Assembly on the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that investigated allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

His impeachment which was done behind closed doors at plenary on Friday followed the deliberation of the legislators on the report of the Panel submitted earlier in the day.

9. Exams malpractices: Federal Poly Nasarawa expels 66 students

The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State, has expelled 66 students over allegations of examination malpractice and misconduct.

Rector of the polytechnic, Abdullahi Hassan who announced this in a statement said the measure was to instill discipline promote academic excellence and ensure quality and standards in the polytechnic.

10. Anti-open grazing bill to be passed soon in Oyo ― Speaker Ogundoyin

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, on Friday, said that the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation bill would be passed by the Assembly before the end of October.

Ogundoyin (PDP/Ibarapa East) said this at a town hall meeting, organized in Eruwa by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

