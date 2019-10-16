Nigeria needs to pray more to overcome challenges ― Senate President

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said on Wednesday that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome its challenges.

“Given the situation, we are in today, the various challenges that Nigeria and its people face, we even need to pray more,” Lawan said while receiving in audience a delegation of the Christian Legislators’ Fellowship of the National Assembly.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was also in attendance at the meeting.

The mission was to invite the Senate President to the 10th National Prayer Breakfast scheduled to hold on 31st October, 2019 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The Senate President said the Prayer Breakfast was timely and urged all to first seek the face of God for answered prayers ahead of the programme.

“Today, we face serious security challenges. Where we have security agencies which are mandated to ensure that we are secured and protected, if nothing, we should pray for them that they are able to perform well.

“It is not only in empowering them with weapons; the power of God is beyond weapons. I’m sure that all people of faith will continue to pray for our security agencies to protect us,” Lawan said.

The Senate President, who also mentioned challenges in the economy, said as leaders, “we have the responsibility to ensure that we continue to provide leadership, to continue to seek the intervention of God in the way and manner that we lead our people.

“We have to do whatever we can to be as truthful, transparent and accountable to our people.”

This, he said, requires the guidance of God, adding that nobody can achieve anything without the blessings and mercies of the Almighty God.

“I believe that this country needs prayers, and that this country needs unity amongst all faith. We all worship one God, and he is the only way through which we can have our country led properly,” Lawan said.

The President of the Fellowship, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who is also the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, said the National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event organised by Christians in National Assemblies and Congresses all over the world.

