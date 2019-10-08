Nigeria must shift from single oil economy — Gov. Umahi

By Peter Okutu, Chinenye Ozor and Ikechukwu Odu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, expressed optimism that with proper investment in both physical and human development, Nigeria’s economy can survive without relying on oil.

The Governor who was a guest lecturer at the 59th Founders’ Day Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, posited three vitalthings Nigeria needs to pursue for a zero oil economy include.

Umahi, who said that none of the best 20 most prosperous nations on earth are heavily reliant on oil exports, named the vital steps to include to insulating the economy from the risk of being vulnerable to a single commodity; creation of jobs that can raise the living standard of an average Nigerian and preparing for life beyond the oil revenue.

In his lecture titled: “Preparing Ebonyi State for zero oil Economy”, Umahi said that Ebonyi has started laying the foundations for sustained economic growth and prosperity beyond the era of oil.

“Nigeria’s economy potentially lies beyond oil. In 1960, Nigeria had a leading position across several of its export crops especially groundnut, cocoa, cotton and palm oil. At that time, its share of the World Agriculture exports was in excess of 1%.

“By the mid 1980s however, agriculture exports collapsed as the country shifted towards petroleum exploration and by the 1990’s, Nigeria’s share in World export of agriculture had declined to less than 0.1%”.

Stressing the need for diversification, Umahi noted that the “USA is the world largest economy by nominal GDP with a diversified economy operating in a free market. She has biggest industries as tourism, international trade, agriculture and aerospace with the major income to the government as income tax and payroll taxes from private individuals. She has a GDP of $21.2 trillion; hence, an advanced country.

“China is the second-largest economy by nominal GDP. The success in the economic growth of this country is attributed to mixed economy that is incorporated with limited capitalism. Japan is also the world biggest creditor with the leading public debt ratio. She has the nominal GDP of $1,266.1 billion and GDP per capita of $49,500.00 with annual growth rate of 1.7%.

“This over-concentration on a single commodity creates deep fault lines within the economy, as global oil price crashes travel through all facets of the Nigerian economy. Nigeria’s oil resources should be used as a down payment to build a robust diversified export basket of other products –to create jobs, earn foreign exchange and attract investments”, Governor Umahi said.

Umahi who noted that the oil economy breeds low standard of living and widens the gap between the poor and rich; economic imbalance as well as encourages unemployment, said that Nigeria must “use oil to move beyond oil; our large population of 180 million people means we do not have enough oil to meet the needs of all our citizens.

“A lower Nation with a lower population than Nigeria has oil reserves of 9,900 barrels per person (for each citizen), Saudi Arabia has 9,241 barrels per person; while Nigeria has only 214 barrels per person.

“Within the top 20 exporters, the non-oil exporters tend to be richer, have a faster growth rate, and have economies that are more resilient.

Nigeria, therefore, cannot expect to only stick to exporting oil, and become a major economic engine, or deepen the size and resilience of its economy.

“To transform Nigeria’s export agenda, the Zero oil vision lays out the partway for Nigeria to earn at least 20 per cent of its GDP from non-oil export, or approximately USD 100 billion. The zero oil vision

will require scaling up production in the country to unprecedented levels, and creating the necessary sourcing and marketing mechanisms to get Nigerian goods into foreign markets at competitive quality and price”.

To achieve this, the governor explained however that the Government must opportunities for Nigerians to have easy credit access for small business, opportunities for medium-size business, modernization in the agriculture sector, development of textiles industries and development of tourism and creative industry.

He announced that “in Ebonyi, we have started preparing, as Confucius advised. The journey will be a long and difficult one but we are laying the foundations for sustained economic growth and prosperity in our state, beyond the era of oil

“We have made the modest strides we have made in our state through a combination of prudence, preparation for the future and diversification of our economy beyond oil. We stretch out our hand in

partnership to everyone that is willing and able to partner us on this journey, including this reputable university”.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, said, research in policy and innovations remains the answer to zero oil economy.

He called on Ebonyi State Government to collaborate with UNN for effective research output, adding that the institution would provide research centres and laboratories, including the consultancy units that would guarantee quality research outputs.

Also, in his message, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Chief Mike Olorunfemi, said that Founders’ Day provides an opportunity to re-evaluate the strides and efforts of the university in order to reaffirm her commitment to the ideals of our founding fathers, and to take stock of victories and challenges with the goals of the founding fathers as the gauge.

According to Olorunfemi, “the story of this university is the story of survival. Mocked at first at its establishment, because of the seeming unattainability of an indigenous university and other challenges that confronted it; this university survived”.

Represented by a member of the Governing Council of UNN, Alhaji Abdulahi Yunusa, the Pro-Chancellor noted that “the development of the university and its ability to meet certain important demands are dependent amongst other factors on adequate funding”, saying that it is “why the council under my leadership had to visit various revenue-generating establishments in the university in order to assess their productivity and revamp them for more productivity.

“The infrastructural emergency and other deficiencies in our higher institutions of learning have created a greater need for increased partnership between the private and public sectors. Universities must seek out these partnerships in order to supplement depleting allocations and funds. Consequently, as part of efforts to revamp the university and address the infrastructural challenges bedevilling it, I have approached different multinational companies for assistance”.

Vanguard