Nigeria @59: We’re better together as a united Nigeria — Loyibo

By Perez Brisibe

RENOWNED Niger Delta activist and prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 59 independence anniversary.

Loyibo in a statement, Tuesday, also urged all Nigerians irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation, to support the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari adding that Nigerians are better together as a united nation.

He said: “This year’s independence anniversary is a pointer to the fact that God has been very God to us as a people.





“We have had our challenges as a country and will always have them but God has been faithful to us.

“It is on record that one of our strengths is our unity in diversity and this has further shown that we are better together as a united Nigeria.”

Commending the people of the Niger Delta for the peace in the region, he urged them to continue supporting President Buhari, adding that the president is committed to the development of the area.

