By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors' Forum,

has on the occasion of this year’s Independence Day called on Nigerians to unite and move the country forward.

This is even as the Speaker of the State Assembly, Abok Ayuba also urged citizens to re-enact the spirit of the nation’s founding fathers who despite the challenges faced, never wavered in their belief in Nigeria.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the day is one that remains significant because of the giant strides attained since Nigeria gained independence and became a sovereign nation stressing, “though the nation continues to face many challenges, we have to remain resolute and join hands to overcome these challenges as we build a virile nation that we all desire”.

The Speaker of the State Assembly through his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang added, “Nigerians should re-enact the spirit of Nigerian founding fathers who envisaged a united, peaceful and prosperous nation in 1960 so that the nation can make progress.

“Despite the challenges, they never wavered in their belief that at the end of the tunnel, a bright light would be seen. Nigerians should work towards improving the state of the nation for the benefit of all.”

However, the State Chapter of the National Council of Women Societies, NCWS also urged Government at all levels to intensify efforts towards solving the problem of insecurity in the country which is being experienced in the form of farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping, arm banditry.

The Council in a statement in Jos signed by its President, Caretaker Committee, Felicia Bala and Public Relations Officer, Lucy Chindaba tasked Nigerians to be more patriotic and channel their energy towards issues that will sustain the unity of the nation.

The duo who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of seven women into his cabinet, stressed, “The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Plateau State Branch congratulates the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the commemoration of the 59th Independence celebration of Nigeria.

“As women, we also commend the President for the recent appointment of seven women into his cabinet to serve in various key ministries. We however want to appeal for more as this is a far cry from the 35 percent affirmation action. We call on Government at all levels to intensify efforts towards solving the problem of insecurity in the country which is being experienced in the form of farmers-herders conflicts, kidnapping, arm banditry and others.”

