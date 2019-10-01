Nigeria @ 59: Obaseki calls for collective effort to rebuild nation

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called for collective effort among Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious and political leanings, to build a progressive country, as Nigeria marks her 59th Independence anniversary.

In a statement, the governor said as Nigerians celebrate the memorable day, the state government and its people are fired up by “a common determination to work together as a people to build this country into a strong, formidable and prosperous nation.”

According to him, “On this auspicious day, I congratulate fellow countrymen on the landmark attainment on October 1, 1960, the day we acquired the right to chart the course of our destiny on our own terms.

“Today, our belief in the Nigerian nation has not waned. Instead, we are encouraged by our common determination to work together as a people to build this country into a strong, formidable and prosperous nation.”

Obaseki stressed that Nigerians have no choice than to work for the progress of Nigeria as it is the only place they can really call home, noting, “There may be disagreements and issues that may challenge our faith in our dear country, but it is undeniable that we have more ties that bind us together and we must not succumb to the discordant tunes that may threaten our corporate existence.”

“In Edo State, we are re-enacting the legacies of our past heroes who had at one time or the other set the state on the path of progress with their noble legacies. We are therefore dedicated to the goal of ensuring that we have a state that has the full complement of infrastructure, policies and other amenities to provide the people with the right environment to live fruitful, prosperous lives,” he added.

Stressing the need for Nigeria to consolidate on her democratic journey, and ensure a sustained march towards a free, united and indivisible country, Obaseki said, “I will always put you, my great Edo people, first in all our endeavours as a government. The focus of this administration is to transform this state into a place where the rule of law will guide and be fair to all, where opportunities will be open to the poor as it is to the rich, and where there will be the dignity of labour, regardless of your position in society.

“I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating this remarkable day and pray for more years of prosperity, progress and unity. Our resolve remains firm and our belief unwavering in our sure-footed quest to transform the social, economic and political fortunes of Nigeria towards meeting the aspirations of our founding fathers and our people.

“I restate my commitment to you the people, your economic prosperity and yearnings for social justice, infrastructural development, sound education and improved healthcare.”

