Nigeria @ 59: It has been sweet, sour, ugly – Gov Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku has described the 59 years independence anniversary of the country as a potpourri of sweet, sour and ugly moments in the history of Nigeria.

Ishaku who spoke to journalists on the occasion of independence said the country was only 59 years old but not 59 years matured.

According to him: “we are 59 years old but I don’t think we are 59 years matured.

“The journey has been sweet because we have the independence but it is sour and ugly because we have not utilised the 59 years to transform the country to an enviable status.

“It is a shame that Nigeria in Africa is still lagging behind.

“I was in Rwanda and I was amazed with their development in health care alone.

“Here we are being called giant of Africa but in reality we are just sitting giants.”

On what needs to be done to put the country on track, governor Ishaku said “we need a reorientation in this country so that people can believe in the Nigerian dream.

“Nigerians are willing people but just need the direction.”

On what the state would benefit from his administration, Ishaku explained that a lot had been done in his first tenure and the next four years would be used to consolidate and finish all pending projects.

Vanguard