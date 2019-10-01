Nigeria @59: Atiku, Goodluck, Sanwo-Olu, others preach hope for Nigeria

As Nigeria marks its 59th Independence day, top politicians and other Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to pay loyalty and encourage Nigerians to be hopeful and prayerful for a better nation.

The former president of the country, Goodluck E. Jonathan on his verified Twitter account @GEJonathan tweeted:

“Fifty-Nine years ago, we walked into the road of political freedom when the Union Jack was lowered and the Green-White-Green Flag hoisted as the symbol of our sovereignty.

“Citizens sang for joy, with heartbeats of hope and eyes flooded with a new vision of liberty and justice.

“In these past decades, we have lived with the mixed reality of abundance and lack, peace and conflict, hope and despair. Despite the challenges, we have kept faith in the strength of our unity and stood firmly to uphold Nigeria’s honour and glory.

“It is for this spirit, that we have always emerged stronger in the face of trials.

“As we celebrate our 59th Independence Anniversary, let’s honour the memory of those who committed their lives towards advancing the course of our freedom and wellbeing, which this day signifies.

“We should also be inspired by the efforts of our numerous compatriots whose heroism and patriotic endeavours have continued to lift the status of our nation.

“No matter the troubles that challenge our glory, we must not despair. Fellow Nigerians, let us strengthen faith in our country and work together towards a prosperous nation.

“Happy Independence Day Nigeria! GEJ”

Atiku Abubakar former vice president of Nigeria and PDP flag bearer in 2019 presidential election also tweeted on his verified account @atiku,

“You see, when we put Nigeria first, we not only revive the Nigerian Dream, we also revive Unity & Faith, Peace & Progress, which were the ideals our founding fathers had in mind when they came together to put forward this new & independent nation 59 years ago on October 1, 1960.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and we all have a role to play in making our nation great. Nigeria should be the beacon of hope, democracy and freedom, to not only the African continent but to the black diaspora the world over.

“And to ensure that this becomes the case, we all have a duty to support and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And this we must do, so help us God.

“And it is on this note that I wish all Nigerians a happy Independence Day. May God bless all of us and may God bless Nigeria. -AA”

The executive governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu also tweeted

#NigeriaAt59 Let’s focus on what we are thankful for and what we wish for our nation.

We are steadily making progress. We are thankful for growth, peace, health, grace & the steps we are taking for a brighter national future. Happy Independence day! #October1st #OctoberWish

Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta state on his twitter account @IAOkowa prayed to God to continue blessing the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Happy Independence Day Nigeria!

“As we commemorate the significance of today, let us all recommit ourselves to serving Nigeria with all our heart, all our mind and all our strength.

“May God continue to bless our great Federal Republic!”

Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad

“Today is October 1st, 2019, exactly 59 years ago, Nigeria, our dear and great country got its independence. Happy #IndependenceDay, Nigeria. May God bless this country beyond everybody’s expectation. #NigeriaAt59 🇳🇬💚🇳🇬”

E @royaltyuso

“I will give up on #Nigeria if I can find a country that failed because her citizens were patriotic. Until then, we stay resolute in our common cause as a nation towards Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress. Happy Independence Day and GOD bless Nigeria. #October1st #NigeriaAt59”

Praise Brown @Praisebrown9

“I choose to see the positivity, I choose to see the incoming change, I choose to see multi-talented generations, I choose to see NIGERIA, #NigeriaAt59”

