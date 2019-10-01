As Nigeria mark 59th Independence anniversary today, October 1, leading youth advocate, and House of Representatives candidate under the PDP in the last election and a frontline business executive, Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, has called on Nigerians to reawaken the dying spirit of patriotism and the love for country saying that such is the only way for national rebirth and development to happen in Nigeria.

Anyaso made the call in Bende, Abia state, while on a tour of his constituency. The Igbere born business leader and an oil and gas executive noted that had his ambition not been delayed, that by now Bende Federal Constituency would have started seeing the gains of having a competent and prepared representative at the National Assembly.

The PDP stalwart called in Nigerians to love and build Nigeria as no one would do so except Nigerians themselves. Anyaso noted that the celebration of Independence should be a period of sober reflection and a time for reawakening of the spirit of patriotism and the desire for a better working country which is the dream of every Nigerian.

Speaking, Anyaso said “I make bold to say this country Nigeria is a great and blessed country, regardless of our challenges. In this regard, I call on all Nigerians to renew their patriotic spirits and reaffirm their love for this glorious entity under God. Let us love Nigeria because without loving her we would not be able to build her. My message this Independence is that of love for country”

He also called on youths to take active interest in governance and politics without which the next generation can not be secured. He advocated that it is through the investment of energy by participating actively in politics that the youths can build a country habitual and suitable for the next generation, saying “the future is now and those who hold the key to now and the future are the youths of today. Most of these old politicians will not be here by next 20 years, it is in our hands to make Nigeria work, as young people we must participate in governance and in politics”.

He called on all political interests in Abia state to join forces with the government to move Abia state forward. He noted that there is an urgent need to renew the commercial cities of Abia state and therefore all hands must be on deck toward ensuring that Abia State is a working state just like other state that are economically viable.

