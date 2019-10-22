Niger State: Bida-Minna road to be closed for heavy-duty vehicles

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Niger State government has announced it will be banning heavy-duty vehicles on the Bida-Minna road starting November.

The development was reported by NTA on Tuesday.

According to the report. “Niger State Government hereby inform members of the public that as from FIRST NOVEMBER 2019, BIDA-MINNA road will be closed for all HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLES to allow the State Government to undertake a major rehabilitation on the road.

“Only Articulated Vehicles conveying goods with waybill indicating Minna, the state Capital as the final destination will be given entry permit. Drivers [are advised] to adhere strictly to the announcement as measures will be adopted to deal with any driver that flaunts the order.”

Niger State Government hereby inform members of the public that as from FIRST NOVEMBER 2019, BIDA-MINNA road will be closed for all HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLES to allow the State Government to undertake a major rehabilitation on the road. pic.twitter.com/72qz8v8q12 — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) October 22, 2019