Niger APC Chieftain lauds President Buhari over 2020 budget

Alhaji Shehu Kawo, an All Progressives Congress(APC) Chieftian in Niger on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for presenting “ a well focused’’ Budget to the National Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.

Kawo made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the content of the budget and its distribution to various sectors entailed commitment, seriousness, focus and transparent in meeting the expectations of Nigerians through good democratic governance.

He also said that the early submission of the budget to the National Assembly would provide the legislature with ample time to work on the proposed estimates.

The APC Stalwart also said that the current cordial relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive would boost the nation’s democracy.

He urged the legislature to ensure speedy passage of the budget to ensure massive infrastructure development in the country.

“The 9th National Assembly is different from the 8th Assembly in attitude, composition, and patriotism and will meet the expectations of Nigerians by ensuring good democratic governance,’’ he said.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly for the 2020 fiscal year.(NAN)

Vanguard