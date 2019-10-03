Inaugurate new excos

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in the Americas has pledged to redirect one per cent of its $28 billion remittances towards impactful sustainable development in Nigeria.

It also promised to accelerate its Information Communication Technology, ICT training programme launched in 2016; Internally Displaced People (IDP) skills acquisition programme, pursue National Identity Number, NIN – data collections and Skill Audit of Nigerian Professionals in the Americas; Partner with relevant authorities to achieve Diaspora voting right and also strive to make NIDOA a truly an “Umbrella Organisation”, by bringing other Nigerian Professional Organisations into its fold.

ALSO READ:

These were contained in the vision 2029 program released during its recent annual general conference titled “NIDO Americas 2019 Annual General Meeting/World Conference held in Houston, Texas.

A statement signed by its Public Relations Director, Zee Nagberi and emailed to Vanguard office in Abuja, NIDO Americas said its “mission is to facilitate networking among Nigerian professionals in Diaspora, to promote goodwill and stellar citizenship in their respective host countries; to harness the colossal talents and mobilize the vast resources of the Diaspora for Nigeria’s national development.”

The organisation said that it has since expanded beyond the Americas into a worldwide organisation thus giving birth to NIDO Africa, NIDO Europe, NIDO ASIA, NIDO OCEANIA.

Nagberi in the statement also stated that the AGM saw Engineer Obed Monago being re-elected as the Board of Trustees, BOT, chairman and Mr Isaac Inyang, former BOD Vice-Chair elected as BOD Chairman representing NIDOA-USA.

He also said that the “2019 AGM focused on reviewing the NIDOA Bylaw in recognition of recent disagreement over Bylaw interpretation between a few members and the NIDO Americas leadership to address any ambiguity, misunderstanding, and or misinterpretation of the guiding document.”

He added that “General Assembly agrees to merge some of the items in the proposed bylaw with the existing bylaw, decentralized Tripartite Governance branches of the organization.”

According to the public relations director, about 150 members, comprising newly elected executives among whom are seven millennials, their families and friends graced the occasion.

The Ambassador to the United States, from the African Union, Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao, served as the special guest of honour.

In her speech, she declared that “Africa belongs to Africans at home and in Diaspora,” calling on “Africans to unite and galvanize the African Diaspora to participate in the development of Africa.”

Also, Texas State House Representative, Jarvis Johnson II, who was among the guests of honour, called on the African immigrant community to partner with African-Americans to “consolidate our funds and leverage our economic power.”

In his vote of thanks, the chapter President of NIDOA, Houston, and newly elected BOD Vice Chairman, Dr Odion Ojo welcomed the guests and thanked them for honouring the invitation, making the event a huge success.

The AGM is the most important component of the NIDO Americas’ constitutional structure.

It provides a platform for the General Assembly which is the highest decision-making organ, comprising all chapter memberships to come together once a year and deliberate on legislative matters; tackle issues that are vital to the organization; and witness the swearing-in of newly elected officers of the organisation.

Twelve out of a total of 15 active chapters and their delegates from North and South America, were present at this year’s conference.

NIDO Americas is made up of four countries of the United States of America, USA, Brazil, Belize and Canada.