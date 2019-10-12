NGO educates IDPs on menstrual hygiene

Girls pace Charity Foundation, an NGO, has taken its campaign on menstrual hygiene to young girls in the New Kuchingoro Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Abuja.

The team leader of the foundation, Mr. Beedof Abireh, who led the group to the camp on Saturday, said that the campaign was part of the foundation’s activities to commemorate the 2019 International Day for the Girl-Child.

Abireh said that the event was aimed at equipping the young girls with adequate knowledge on how to keep themselves neat and healthy when menstruating.

“Our focus is to mentor these young girls on how to live right; being the most vulnerable whenever a crisis occurs, it becomes imperative that we provide adequate menstrual education to them.

“They are also being taught the implications of poor menstrual hygiene to their reproductive health and how to handle beliefs that consider menstruation as a taboo,” he said.

He added that the foundation would use the opportunity of the event to preach love and unity to the young girls.

“We intend to teach them how to love one another and also see themselves as one.

“When we started our outreach to the camp, we noticed that the children were usually hostile to one another due to what they faced from the insurgents.

“That is why we will be preaching love and unity because I believe the poor children we don’t take care of today, will become a problem to the society in the future,” he added.

The event featured games and the distribution of snacks and menstrual kits.

