NGO advises couples to harness benefits of child spacing

The Challenge Initiative (TCI), an NGO, has advised couples to harness the benefits of child spacing for effective planned parenthood and child development.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of TCI, Mrs Rabi Ekele, gave the advice at the sensitisation programme on maternal and child mortality for community leaders in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Ekele said child spacing was hugely beneficial to effective growth of children and future planning.

The TCI coordinator said that longer birth intervals reduced the chances of low birth weight, saying “the mother will have time to recover physically after childbirth”.

According to her, allowing time before another pregnancy enables the woman to give proper attention to the children.

“Birth spacing benefits the family hugely; it can protect the child and the mother against the danger of loss of life.

“It improves the health of the child and that of the mother, it promotes family health and happiness,” she said.

Ekele commended a Bauchi-based drama group (Yanke Yanke) for its use of theatre in sensitising communities on the advantages of childbirth spacing.

Alhaji Auwal Jatau, the state Commissioner for Health, described the event as `educative and highly informative’.

“Child spacing is an important aspect of family and parenthood planning, it reduces infant and maternal mortality rate,” he said.





The commissioner urged traditional and religious institutions in the state to join the crusade on effective child spacing.

“The involvement of these institutions will deepen the spread of this message to the grassroots,” he said.

The District Head of Triun Village, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, lauded the organisers of the programme, describing it as `very timely and helpful’.

Vanguard News Nigeria.