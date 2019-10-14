Ngige to labour: Your letter to SGF, a declaration of trade dispute

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Monday, told the organized labour that the letter they wrote to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was an indication of trade dispute even though the trade dispute form was not filled.

The minister has also told the government team in the ongoing negotiations for the consequential adjustment on the payment of the new national minimum wage to bring their papers on the budget to Tuesday’s meeting.

However, the organized labour has alleged that the minister is under pressure from the government considering his stance on the consequential movement.

The Consequential Adjustment Negotiation Team is expected to meet on Tuesday to find a solution to the disagreement between the government and the labour over consequential movement especially for workers on Grade Levels 7-17

The labour had through the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had penultimate week given government two weeks Ultimatum to conclude issues on the consequential movement on or before October 16 and threatened not to guarantee any industrial harmony if the government fails to comply with the resolutions.

However, in a meeting with the labour leaders in his office on Monday, Ngige said the letter from the organized labour to the SGF indicated that labour had already declared trade dispute.

The minister did not disclose the content of the letter to the press.

“I told you last time that even though you didn’t fill form TDN to declare trade dispute, you have declared one with that letter to the SGF, he copied me. So even if it is on radio, I will do the needful, I will do my work and part of my work is to make sure that there is quiet industrial milieu so that the workforce will bring out their full productivity and businesses will not also be disrupted. So that is why we call you again, ” he said.

