Ngige Stopped Enslavement of Nigerians by the Oil Companies- NUPENG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige for taking firm patriotic measures to stem the tide of unfair labour practices in the Oil and Gas sector during the first term of the Buhari administration.

The union who paid the tribute in a congratulatory message to the Minister on his re-appointment, extolled what it termed “ bold and laudable efforts to put to an end, the near enslavement of Nigerians in the employ of the oil companies .”

According to the letter signed by its President, Comrade Williams Akporeha, “NUNPENG still remembers with joy and sincere appreciation, your bold and laudable efforts in stemming the gale of redundancies and retrenchments in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry most especially at the earlier part of the first tenure of the administration when crude oil prices went down and Oil Companies were making attempts to make Nigerian workers pay for the downturn,.”

The union further noted that the few disagreements it had with the Minister during his first term was on principles and were not strange in tripartite relations, adding that lessons have been mutually learnt.

It therefore promised to “offer hands of fellowship and support to you in making your second term in this highly esteemed and honourable office rewarding, successful and positively impactful to the nation at large.”