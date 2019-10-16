The High Commission of Nigeria in Accra has urged Nigerians living in Ghana to ignore the fake news calling on them to withdraw their monies from all banks in the country.

Amb. Olufemi Abikoye, Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, said this on Wednesday in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim Abdulazeez, the Head of Chancery in the mission.

Abikoye said the commission’s attention was drawn to the news circulating via the social media that Nigerians should quickly withdraw their money from all banks and mobile money-platforms in Ghana before November 2019.

According to him, the commission wishes to state categorically that the news in circulation is `fake’.

Abikoye said, “Nothing of that nature was released by either the mission or any of the host’s relevant ministries and agencies saddled with the responsibility.

“On this note, the commission advises all Nigerians in Ghana to ignore the fake news and continue to be law-abiding citizens of Nigeria in Ghana.”

Similarly, Mr Kaycee Ogbonna, President, Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Ghana Chapter, told NAN that the news was `fake and fabricated’.

“It created panic among us and we were all scared about the spread of such rumour, but we confirmed from the commission that it was not true.

“We have made proper enquiries and confirmed from both the Nigerian Mission in Ghana and all relevant banking institutions that there was nothing of such,” Ogbonna said.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s high commission in Accra is the only Nigerian representation in Ghana.

