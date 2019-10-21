News analysis: Tackling terrorism via ICT

A few years ago, the concept of cyber terrorism was, at best, a figment of the imagination of most Nigerians as it was considered a subject of an academic exercise in the university community and similar institutions in the country.

Experts note that the trend has, however, changed as Nigeria is being inundated with the menace of cyber terrorism in many sectors of the nation’s economy.

They attributed the development to the increasing growth of the internet, its wide acceptability and corresponding security threats with youths as most culprits.

Cyber terrorism, Information, Communication and Telecommunication (ICT) experts have expressed concern that cyber terrorism has joined the catalogue of social crimes in Nigeria, a development necessitating the need to nip the menace in the bud.

Analysts have invariably identified Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) as a viable means of tackling the menace headlong.

As concerted efforts are strengthened to arrest cyber terrorism, security watchers have identified methods of cyber terrorism to include: Advanced (APT).

APT enables perpetrators of the crime to use sophisticated and concentrated network attacks to gain access to a network and stay undetected for a long time to steal data.

APT attacks, they also say target organisations in sectors with high-value information, such as national defence, manufacturing and the financial industry.

Cyber terrorism also others observe, touches computer worms and malware, targeting control systems with a view to affecting water supplies, transportation systems, power grids, critical infrastructure and military systems and may be used to further cyber-terrorist goals.

Cyber terrorism can also occur when attackers take action to prevent legitimate users from accessing targeted computer systems, devices or other network resources, hacking and theft of critical data from institutions, government and businesses among others.

As the nation battles cyber terrorism, security experts believe that the key to combating cyber terrorism is of prevention via ICT.

They, add that the best way for organisations to prevent cyber-terrorists from hacking into their networks is by installing reputable cybersecurity measures.

These measures ICT experts, suggest, should include antivirus and antimalware software and updating them regularly as a base defence system against cyber terrorists.

They also suggest that ICT compliant business organisations should make certain that their internet devices are properly secured and avoid public access points, stressing that to protect against ransomware, business outfits should keep complete and timely backups of their systems.

The Founder of Trendsmart, a software hub in Abuja, Mr Oluwatoyin Dada, says the improvement in security remains one the formidable weapons against cyber terrorism.

“Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting mobile device because it contains valuable data, such as banking passwords and usernames, e-commerce and social media logins, and personal information that can be used in identity theft scams.

“The best measure in safeguarding against cyber terrorism lies in constant improvement in security measures taken as an organisation and as an individual.

“Cyber-security is all about protecting your data and vital information from unauthorised electronic access which is normally done through gaining unauthorised access of mobile devices such as phones, computers which is what causes cyber insecurity.

“There are a lot of internet security devices which could be installed on mobile phone and devices to guarantee it’s safety.

“Cellphone users should ensure that they visit official Android websites, download apps from authorised stores on the play App and be careful on how they click on any type of information on links shared on any social media website.

“This is where scammers easily attack.

“All the social media platforms had made provisions to counter bullying where users could report spam abuse or better still, block an abuser,’’ he said.

He also advised that government and private establishments to conduct periodic security audits, where online security experts could deploy the latest artificial intelligence to access their systems for attempts or possible attacks.

“Private organisations or companies can install anti-virus or firewall on their devices and ensure it is properly installed.

“The most important thing is to constantly update any security measure adopted because online thieves don’t rest and no measure is best enough,’’ he said.

He also calls on companies to develop ITC policies to protect their business data, including what types of files employees can download as well as what to do in the event of a cyber attack.

Dada says training of employees to adhere to restrictions on installing applications, good password policies will go a long way to detect the signs of a cyber attack.

“While there is often overlap in cyber warfare, cyber terrorism, and cybercrime, distinctions can be drawn between them, particularly by looking at the actors, their motives and the responses,“ he further suggests.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it is not resting on its oars in tackling cybercrime as it has arrested some yahoo boys, notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters are now in its net for interrogation.

To boost this objective, operatives of the commission, Ibadan zonal office, recently raided a night club in Osogbo with the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

The discreet operation which occurred at a “Secret Underground nightclub, “ has been described as the most massive burst ever recorded by the commission since its move its crackdown on the internet scammers.

Security experts described some of the suspects as “guru“ in social media crime, using their expertise to commit cybercrime in the country.

The academics too are not relenting in proffering solution to cyber terrorism in the country.

Adebimpe Esan of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti says cybercrime is a menace that should be eradicated or reduced to a very minimal level for Nigeria to break even in the battle against cyber terrorism, a frightening development in the social media sector of the economy.

The academic, who also fingers youths as the most culprits in cyber-terrorism, stresses the need for government to pay increased attention to the welfare of the people.

Besides fighting cyber-terrorism with ICT Esan stresses, “Our government should make the welfare and wellbeing of the citizens paramount to lessen the burden of individuals and by providing good-paying jobs and other basic amenities for the people.

He contends that when youths, who indulge in cybercrime are gainfully engaged in a meaningful job, they will not venture into cybercrime or other antisocial activities.

“This will in no little way make life comfortable for people, hence reduce their participation in criminal activities,’’ he recommends.

The President of Digital Bridge Institute,(DBI) Abuja, Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, has promised continued partnership with local and international stakeholders in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) sector to fight cyber terrorism, especially against children.

Ajiya, who made a promise in Abuja at a workshop entitled “Child Online Protection: Consumer awareness on cybercrime, “ says DBI is working with experts, industry players, government regulators and law enforcement agencies to explore ideas in ICT to tackle cyber terrorism.

“ We would continue to partner with the public and private sector, to protect children from abuse and develop them to fight for their rights in the context of ICT.

Ajiya also urges experts in cyberspace technology around the world to continue to bring their expertise to play in the fight against cyber terrorism in Nigeria.

This, he said, they could by making sure that information available to children online is safe for their consumption as well dissuading them from indulging in cyber-terrorism when they grow in age.

He also stresses the urgent need to take actions that will strengthen the digital space and make it safe for children and youths who were easy targets, through social media.

Without doubt, cyber terrorism is fast becoming a serious threat to the social and economic development of Nigeria, in view of the vogue in internet culture among its citizens.

Without prejudice to the measures to check cyber terrorism, experts are of the view that ICT remains the potent force and panacea against cyber terrorism in Nigeria.

