New poll shows strong support for Trump’s impeachment

A new poll released on Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult showed a 46 per cent support rate for impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump, and 43 per cent opposition.

The result is a new high for support to impeach Trump, with the Democratic Party pressing ahead with an impeachment inquiry.

This is the first time for the poll to show that support for impeachment had surpassed opposition.

The same poll earlier had the two sides even, while in the recent week 36 per cent showed support while 49 per cent were against.

Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president said “support for impeachment proceedings remains high among voters, but Democrats could face limited support from Republicans through the process.

Sinclair, said while the result showed that appetite for impeachment among the public is increasing, opinion on whether Trump should be removed from office as a result of the impeachment remain divided.

According to a Monmouth University Poll released Tuesday, 44 per cent said Trump should be compelled to leave the White House, while 52 per cent disagree.

The U.S. House of Representatives announced earlier to launch impeachment investigations after a whistleblower’s complaint alerted lawmakers about a telephone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.

According to a description of the phone call released by the White House, Trump said he would like the Ukrainian government to investigate a corruption allegation against Hunter Biden.

Biden is the son of former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.