New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new allowee ― Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, says members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would enjoy the new minimum wage of N30,000 like other workers across the federation.

Mr Dare disclosed this via a series of tweets on Wednesday.

New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/ allowee Details coming … — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 23, 2019

He said the Director General of NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim would provide details of the new allowance for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD.

Next week the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 23, 2019



Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered that payments of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments must be completed by the 31st of December, 2019.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said that a document to this effect is also to be set to the states to guide possible negotiation and implementation.

Vanguard Nigeria News