Netherland tasks African leaders to adopt Dutch  business education model

…Says: Model best for typical African economy

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Consul-general of Netherlands in Nigeria, Jan Van Weljen, has urged African leaders to emulate the Dutch inspired business Education model in order to address the economic challenges bedeviling the continent.

The Dutch Consul stayed this during his visit to the Business School Netherlands ,BSN, flagship Center in Lagos to learn more about the business school’s operations in Nigeria.

“I am impressed by the world class standards I have found in the Business school Netherlands. Let me state that the Dutch Inspired Education model aimed at innovative and practical approach to business administration and development is commendable. Dutch are known for their disciplined approach to life and practical approach to education.

“I believe Dutch model of business education is the best for a typical economy like Africa. That the Business School Netherlands has been able to replicate the Dutch model in this center of excellence is worthy of our commendation.”

Delighted by his commendation, the Country Director of,BSN, Professor Lere Baale, said : “We are grateful for the immense support offered by the Dutch Consulate to students and graduates of the school over the years.”

The Consul-General who was taken on a tour of the center after which he participated briefly in an MBA workshop. The business school shared with him details about the fast growth of the business school, noting that 1,745 Nigerians have enrolled for MBA program and 679 have graduated since 2004 till date.

Business School Netherlands is a leading provider of Executive Business Education worldwide. BSN was established in 1988 in The Netherlands and has grown its presence in 16 Countries.

Vanguard