Nestle declares N25 interim dividend

By Peter Egwuatu

Nestle Nigeria Plc has declared N25 per share interim dividend for the period ended September 30, 2019 (Q3’19) to its shareholders subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval.

The total dividend declared for the period stood at N30.5 billion, representing a growth of 40 per cent from N 21.8 billion in Q3’18.

The Company stated that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 22 November 2019 would be entitled to the dividend.

The Company Secretary, Bode Ayeku, in a statement stated that the register of shareholders will be closed from September 25, November 2019 to 29 November 2019.

Meanwhile, Nestle Nigeria has just released its unaudited nine months financial results ended September 30, 2019 posting revenue of N211.3 billion from N 203.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2018, representing a growth of four per cent.

The company’s Profit Before Tax, PBT stood at N56.6 billion from N48. 1 billion in Q2’18, representing an increase of 18 per cent, while  Profit After Tax stood at N36.8 billion from N33.1 billion in Q3’18, representing an increase of 11 per cent.

Other financial indicators show that the Company’s total comprehensive income for the period stood at N36.8 billion from N 33.1 billion in Q3’18.

