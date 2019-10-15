Neighbour shoots Nigerian student to death in U.S over loud music

A Nigerian student was shot and killed by his neighbour after they reportedly got into an argument over loud music.

18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde, a freshman at the Kennesaw State University in Georgia was shot and killed outside his Stadium Village apartment shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, October 6. He was studying mechanical engineering and had dreams of joining the military.

Oyerinde’s father Wole told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings they believe that the shooting stemmed from an argument over loud music.

The Cobb County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the man accused of killing Oluwafemi Oyerinde at the Stadium Village apartment complex.

The CCPD is charging Kashman Rael Thomas with murder and two counts each of aggravated assault. Thomas is accused of killing 18-year-old Oyerinde. Two other people were also shot and wounded that day, 18-year-old Khalil Bennett and 18-year-old Jarius Bonner.

Investigators later discovered 159 grams of what they suspected to be marijuana in Thomas’ room after a search was conducted. Thomas was also charged with possessing over an ounce of marijuana, according to the AJC.

KSU spokeswoman Tammy Demel also confirmed in a statement that Oyerinda was a KSU student.

“It is with profound sadness that the University confirms the deceased victim, 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde, was an enrolled student at Kennesaw State University,” Demel said.

On Monday, October 14, a student-led candlelight vigil was held for Oyerinde at the Legacy Gazebo on the Kennesaw campus.

