NDLEA arrests 65, confiscates 4,58.57 kg of narcotic drugs in Edo

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Monday, said it has apprehended 65 suspected drug traffickers and seized 4,582.57kilograms of narcotic drugs in the last two months.

Commander of the Agency in the state, Buba Wakawa made the disclosure in Benin City where he said that the arrests and seizures were made between July and September 2019.

Those arrested according to him included thirty-nine (39) males and twenty-six (26) females. Cannabis accounts for the bulk of the seizures with 4,561. 57kg while psychotropic substances are 1.02kg.

He said in July, 28 arrests with 442.61kg of drugs were made, in August, 11 arrests with 452.36kg of drugs were recorded while in September 26 arrests were made with 3,687.60kgor narcotics seized.

Within the period under review, the command said it discovered and destroyed eleven farms measuring 5.191335 hectares. The farms are estimated to yield 1,7041.80kg of cannabis.

Most of the suspects are from Edo and Delta States. 35 of them representing 53.85 percent are from Edo State while 13 of them representing 20 percent are from Delta State.

Wakawa said that the command would continue to work very hard to reduce the problem of drug production, trafficking and abuse in the State.

vanguard