Second Vice Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Pere of Akugbene Mien, Luke SP Kalanama VIII, has frowned on the setting up of an interim management committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, describing it as an aberration.

He also called on the National Assembly, NASS, to consider amending the Act establishing NDDC to forbid heads of the commission from contesting elective positions.

Pere Luke, in a chat with Vanguard Wednesday, said constituting a new board of NDDC by the minister amounted to duplication of offices.

The Federal Government had set up the committee last Tuesday to run the affairs of the commission.

The mandate of the committee is to help create an enabling environment for the forensic audit of the NDDC.

Details later:

Vanguard