NDDC: Interim board necessary to carry out forensic audit – Group

By Ben Agande

The SOUTH SOUTH Youths Assembly (SSYA) has commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for setting up an interim Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, saying a forensic audit of the commission was needed to restore the mandate of the NDDC.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Assembly noted that the operation of the NDDC needed a complete overhaul and the setting up of the interim board by the minister was necessary to prepare ground for the incoming board of the commission.

It will be recalled that the setting up of an interim board for the NDDC by The minister had drawn mixed reaction with some groups saying it’s was an unnecessary duplication of duty since president Muhammadu Buhari had announced a substantive board for the commission.

But reacting to the controversy generated, the SSYA in a statement signed by Tony Anucha, president of the organisation said the minister’s decision was a step in the right direction

According to him, the setting up of the interim board was needed to carry out a foresenic audit of the NDDC since inception in order to make the job of the incoming board easier.

“We believe the new team will deliver adequately on the mandate of the commission to the Niger Delta people. We also believe that the interim board constituted by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is necessary to prepare the ground for the incoming team to have a smooth take off. We do not see the need for the controversy surrounding this interim board

” We Assert that the appointment of the IMC is a brilliant and right decision by the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to ensure an unhindered foresenci audit of the commission while still managing the affairs of the commission for the betterment of Niger Deltans” he noted

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing the supervision of the NDDC under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the South South Youth Assembly said it was important for a close supervision of the NDDC in order for it to deliver on its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta region.

“We See the setup of the IMC as a move in the right direction to resuscitate the true mandate of the NDDC and reforming the social landscape of of the region. We believe that the era of on performance of NDDC is over with the uncommon performer as supervisor” the group said .

Vanguard