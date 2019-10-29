Vanguard Logo

NDDC: Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for Odubu, 15 others

Henry Umoru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the Senate, requesting the screening and subsequent confirmation of a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

In a letter read on at Tuesday’s plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, President Buhari has also requested the confirmation of 15 other members of the board.

Other members of the board are – Bernard Okumagba (Delta), who will serve as Managing Director and Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), who was appointed the Executive Director, Projects.

Also listed are – Maxwell Okoh  (Bayelsa), Jones Erue  (Delta), Victor Ekhatar (Edo), Joy Nunieh  (Rivers),  Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison  Bayelsa),  Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt  (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Uchegbu Kyrian  (Imo) and Aisha Muhammed (Kano), who is representing North-West on the board.

Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa), represents North- East on the NDDC board.

Lawan later referred the names to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Peter Nwaoboshi, to conduct the screening and report back to the Senate in one week..

 

