NDDC BOARD: Ukwa West APC youths salute Buhari over Abia nominee

By Clifford Ndujihe

A Coalition All Progressives Congress, APC, youth leaders in Ukwa West, Local Council of Abia State, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renominating Mr. Nwogo Nwogu into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying that the reappointment was based on merit.

The youths described as frivolous and baseless, the issues raised against Nwogu’s renomination by Mr. Donatus Nwankpa, a factional chairman of the APC in the state.

Claiming that Mr. Nwankpa was rejected for the post by the Senate on the ground that he is not from the oil producing area of the state, the youths after an enlarged meeting, weekend, said they would not tolerate any further steps from Nwankpa to cause confusion in Abia State.

In a statement by their Chairman, Mr. Obinna Ezere, the youths urged President Buhari and the national leadership of the APC to ignore Nwankpa, adding the renomination of Nwogu ”is the collective decision of the people of Asa land and Abia APC.”

In like manner, a chieftain of APC in Ukwa West, Engr. Uruakpa Chinwe Sterling, said Nwgou’s renomination is a step in the right direction given his pedigree in Abia APC and support for President Buhari.

”Hon Nwogu is a true APC man and worked tirelessly to ensure the return of President Buhari in 2019. some of us joined the party because of the passion and commitment that Nwogu exhibited towards the welfare and progress of the party and Asa in general. He single-handedly brought APC in Ukwa West. Chief Nwogu was a member of the ANPP and has followed and supported the President up to this moment.”

