THE Senate will today screen the former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as the Nominee for the position of Chairman, Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs that has been saddled with responsibility of screening and reporting back at Plenary in one week will today commence the screening exercise.

According to a memo signed by the Clerk of the Committee and sighted by Vanguard, the Screening would commence at 10am.

From all indications, all the Nominees may be screened today to enable them prepare the report and present at Plenary next week for consideration and approval.

Odubu was deputy to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole when he was governor of Edo State.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had on Tuesday read a letter from President Buhari, requesting for the confirmation of Odubu and fifteen other members of the board.

A letter written by President Buhari dated 18th October, 2019 and entitled, “Confirmation of the Appointments of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC”, was received 22 October 2019 by the Office of the President of the Senate.

The letter read, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) (Establishment ) Act, 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the under listed nominees for appointment into the NDDC Board, to occupy the positions indicated against their names. The nominees’ CVs are attached herewith.

” While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the Nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

According to the letter, the board members are Bernard Okumagba from Delta State, who will serve as Managing Director; Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom, who was appointed the Executive Director, Projects and Maxwell Oko from Bayelsa as Executive Director, Finance and Administration

Others are Prophet Jones Erue Delta State Representative; Chief Victor Ekhatar to represent Edo State; Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh for Rivers State; Nwogu Nwogu, representing Abia State; Theodore Allison from Bayelsa State; Victor Antai from Akwa Ibom State; Maurice Effiwatt from Cross River State; Olugbenga Edema from Ondo State; Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian from Imo State; and Aisha Murtala Muhammed from Kano State representing North-West area on the board.

From Adamawa State to represent North- East on the NDDC board is Shuaibu Ardo Zubairu and Ambassador Abdullahi Bage from Nasarawa State representing North- Central.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Senator Lawan immediately referred the names to the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP, Delta North led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out the screening and report back at Plenary in one week.

There was however no representative for South West as against the earlier list published by the President

Recall that in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, on behalf of the SGF in August had included Badmus Mutalibe from Lagos to represent Souty West geo- Political zone of the country.

