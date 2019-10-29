NDDC Board Members: Buhari writes Senate, requests for confirmation of Odubu, 15 others

…As Senate gives its standing committee one week to screen Odubu, Okumagba, others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and subsequent confirmation of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman, Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In a letter read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary, President Buhari has also requested for the confirmation of fifteen other members of the board.

According to the letter, the board members are Bernard Okumagba from Delta State, who will serve as Managing Director; and Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom, who was appointed the Executive Director, Projects.

Others are Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa State;, Jones Erue from Delta State; Victor Ekhatar from Edo State; Joy Nunieh from Rivers State; Nwogu Nwogu from Abia State; Theodore Allison from Bayelsa State; Victor Antai from Akwa Ibom State; Maurice Effiwatt from Cross River State; Olugbenga Elema from Ondo State; Uchegbu Kyrian from Imo State; and Aisha Muhammed from Kano State representing North-West area on the board.

From Adamawa State to represent North- East on the NDDC board is Ardo Zubairu.

The President of the Senate, Senator Lawan then referred the names to the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North led Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to carry out the screening and report back at Plenary in one week.

