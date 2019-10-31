NDDC Audit: PANDEF urges FG to publish contractors list

…Inaugurates Delta exco with Darah as chairman

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Pan Niger Delta Forum , PANDEF has called on the federal government to make public contractors that handled projects for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at the end of its forensic audit of the commission, saying this will enable the region know those that abandoned projects of the commission littering various communities across the Niger Delta.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Delta state executive committee of the body yesterday in Warri, Delta state, National Chairman of the body, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga rtd said making public the list of defaulting contractors will make the region knows its enemies, adding he called on Ministers from the region to ensure they deliver development to the area else they would be in the bad books of the Niger Delta.

“We welcome the auditing of the NDDC. We want the names of beneficiaries of contracts from the period to be audited to date made public. We will know who abandoned projects in the Niger Delta. If people of Niger Delta in authority, Ministers cant effect change in the region they should resign. The East-West road, railway lines, relocation of headquarters of the International Oil Companies, IOCs to the region are what we want to see. “ he said.

He further reiterated the firm support of PANDEF to restructuring of the nation along the lines of true and fiscal federalism.

While congratulating the 21 member Delta state executive with Professor Godini Darah as Chairman he urged them to continue to live their best to work for the good of the region.

Some other members of the executive are Prince Maikpobi Okareme, Vice Chairman, Rev Jonathan Dike, Secretary, Mr Lawrence Ukubenje, Treasurer, Mr Emmanuel Ukusare, Financial Secretary, Chief Margaret Unukegwo, State Woman Leader and others.

Earlier Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Edwin Clark who was represented by Chief Broderick Bozimo former Minister of Police Affairs congratulated the new executive, urging them to work in harmony for the good of the region.

The Chairman of the Delta state chapter of the body, Professor Darah said he was happy that PANDEF was consolidating in the state, recalling that among the 16 point agenda the body presented to the President three years ago when it met with President Muhammadu Buhari was the Nigerian Maritime University which has taken off. He assured that the executive would

