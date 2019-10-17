NDDC: Akwa Ibom Youth group drums support for Okumagba’s nomination

By Perez Brisibe

THE Oro Youth Movement, OYOM, a group of Oron ethnic nationality of Akwa Ibom state, has thrown its weight behind the nomination of Chief Bernard Okumgba as Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC with an appeal on stakeholders from the Niger Delta to do same for the development of the region.

The group with a spread of five local government areas of Akwa Ibom state, yesterday in a statement by its national president and secretary, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem and Comrade Philip Nkonginue respectively, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his drive and zeal in repositioning the NDDC to achieve its mandate.

The statement reads: “We (OYOM) are proud to be associated with you on this important national assignment having known you as a dynamic, purposeful, visionary leader and seasoned administrator with great wealth of experience in the management of human and material resources.

“We hope that you will bring your exceptional leadership style to bear on this appointment for the overall benefit of the Niger Delta region and humanity. We equally commend our dear leader, President Muhammadu Buhari for giving you this opportunity to re-write the story of the marginalized Niger Delta people.

“It is on record that Oron ethnic nationality accounts for 90 percent of crude oil produced from Akwa Ibom state with over ten oil-producing companies operating in her territorial waters and lands, and therefore deserves a better treatment by the federal government and other multinational oil companies operating in the area.

“We call on all well-meaning people in the region and across the country to give our dear son their sincere and patriotic support to enable him deliver on his mandate as we assure him of our unalloyed support and co-operation in this regard.”

