NCMP rejects move to prune parties to five

…Blasts 9th NASS

…Says plot undemocratic, unconstitutional

By Chris Ochayi

The Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP, has rejected moves by the 9th National Assembly senate to reduce the number of registered political parties from 91 to five.

The party described the plot not only unconstitutional, undemocratic and diversionary but on voyage of selfish ambitions and interest to stifle and destroy what was built for the collective well-being of all Nigerians.

National Chairman of NCMP, Comrade Ademola Babatunde Abidemi, said in a statement issued Friday in Abuja that, said proposed reduction of number of political parties to five 5 is shameful.

According to him, “A careful review of the activities of the 9th National Assembly since inauguration showed that, the Red Chamber under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“It is too unfortunate that the Nigerian Project has entered into another canoe of political Rape in the hands of this set of Creatures.

“The Nigeria community movement Party, NCMP, condemned in its entirety the fraudulently manipulated and undemocratic move of the Senate to strategically destroy our collective existence, and stampede Freedom of association and ability of Nigerians to question the integrity of Government as clearly guaranteed under Section 40 of the CFRN, 1999 (as amended).

“This is provoking, ambiguous, inimical, undemocratic and unpatriotic move of the Senate stands against the weight of any known law and the Rule of Law, which is the beam of any successful nation.

“The 9th National Assembly should take notice that, nobody sitting in that chamber became a senator of the Federal Republic without political parties, it becomes ridiculous therefore, to cripple the same vehicles that brought you to power in colouration obviously laced by personal aggrandizement.

“We doubt if some members of the Senate under the current administration would have been sitting and sleeping in the Red Chamber as it is often noticed if Nigeria has operated a two or five party system as blindly advocated.

“The 9th National Assembly should spell out their fears, as the hitherto voiceless and constraint Nigerians are now having platforms to make their statement known. Why being afraid of a possible change in the narrative as year 2023 springs around.

“Since Nigerians now have the opportunity to settle down for credible political parties, that will promote and truly protect the interest of the masses because of the poor performance of the (2) regular Actors, there is need for the Upper Legislature to guide the Institutions of Political Parties jealously.

“A reduction in the number of Political Parties to five is never a solution rather a shameful ambition and should not be nursed by an Arm of Government, which by its nature cannot function optimally without political parties.

“The Senator Lawan led Senate should profess exemplarity qualities since it is being headed by a season politician with more than a decade wealth of experience in Legislative activism rather than chasing shadows, that are not prioritized among numerous obstacles bedevilling our dear Nation at this current time.

“The 9th National Assembly should be rest assured that no matter how tough they plagued Nigerians with irrational Bills like imposition of huge taxes on DSTV/GSM end users, Nigerians will prevail and win.

“They should also know that evidence abounds of their role as products of political parties that destroyed the credibility of our Electoral Process and the image of INEC in the 2019 General Elections.”

Abidemi argued that “80 percent of Political Parties registered today came to fruition due to the failed existence of the other (2) known recipes that ruled us for years without any appreciable impact to show for it.

“Our members put resources together to register NCMP hoping that with our ideologies, we would thrive enough to convince Nigerians to stand up and defend their other land and our people through this credible political platform.”

