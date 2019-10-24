The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) says plans are underway to partner with state governments from the South-East on environmental conservation and ecotourism.

Mr. Oladapo Soneye, the Head, Communications, NCF, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Thursday.

Soneye said the purpose of the partnership was to see how some forest reserves in the South-East could be revived and how some centres could be converted to ecotourism destinations.

“We are not only focused on forest conservation but also focused on ecotourism as seen in our Lekki Conservation Centre which is our flagship ecotourism destination.

“We have been visiting some of the state governments in the South-East and we want to go into partnership with them to revive some of these forests reserves.

READ ALSO:

“Also some of these centres that have to be converted to ecotourism destination, while they serve the purpose of forest reserve, that is for those that can actually stand as forest reserves.

“Also for those that can stand as a wildlife sanctuary, such as the Agulu Lake in Anambra and at the same time serve the purpose of ecotourism.”

Soneye appealed to Nigerians to take up tree planting to recover lost forests as well as properly manage waste to ensure a cleaner environment.

He stressed that if the environment was not properly looked after, it would fight back as seen in the flooding issues in some parts of the country.

READ ALSO:

He said that the foundation was at the forefront of ensuring Nigerians prosper while living in harmony with nature.

“We appeal to people to use the natural resources and the environment wisely which is what we call sustainable living, so we can have a better environment to live in and come back to,’’ he said.

vanguard