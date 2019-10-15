NCC to finalise internet industry code of practice for safer internet

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says it is set to finalise the code of practice for internet industry to protect children and minors online.

NCC Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a workshop on Child Online Protection; Consumer awareness on cyber crime.

The workshop was organised by the international telecommunication union (ITU) and Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

He said the code of practice will define the rights and obligations of internet access service providers in handling offensive contents.

” The internet industry code of practice with regards to outlining the obligations of internet access service providers in handling potentially harmful content with emphasis on the protection of minors and vulnerable audiences online,” he said.

He said the internet has become an indispensable element of everyday life and children are not excluded.

” The internet is a neutral tool with its advantages and disadvantages, even though it provides many opportunities for children.

” It also exposes them to potentially negative contents, ”he said.

He added it was important to implement strategic measures for a safer internet, especially for children because children and youths were the most active online.

‘ ‘ It is important to create and implement strategic measures for a safer internet for children and youths because they are the most active participants online, especially on the social media.

” This makes them potential target and victims of improperly disseminated information and negative content, ” he said.

Danbatta stated NCC would leverage on evolving global technologies and practices in the cyberspace to achieve its target of protecting Nigerian children online.

He also said the commission plans to introduce sensitisation and awareness project on how parents can protect their children online.

He said the project would also address among other issues, safe use of internet by the Nigerian child.

”The upcoming campaign will among others promote regional awareness on a secured cyberspace by incorporating local languages and cultural norms.

” It will also increase the understanding of child online safety among government, industry educators and civil society organisations, ” he said. (NAN)

