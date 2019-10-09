Henry Umoru – Abuja

THE Senate said on Wednesday the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has failed Nigerians with the inability to carry out its statutory responsibilities.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who lamented the inefficiency of the NCC, however, urged the telecommunication regulatory body to improve on its revenue earnings and service delivery to Nigerians.

Lawan spoke after the presentation of the Senate Committee on Communications report on the screening of a nominee into the NCC board, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu.

He was recommended for confirmation as Executive Commissioner on the Governing Board of NCC by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The Senate president also warned that the continued use of unregistered lines by subscribers on various telecommunication networks poses a serious security risk to the country.

He said, “Let me say that the NCC has not done so well. We still have millions of people with lines that are not properly registered. This continues to be a security risk to us; the NCC needs to sit up.

“The revenues from NCC have not been meeting the target; so many of these operators don’t pay the proper taxes.

“The NCC, especially the management, must ensure that we get our revenue from these operators.

“Similarly, Nigerians don’t get the right services from these operators as their services are not reliable.

“We expect that by the time they have the full complement, they must ensure that Nigerians get the best of services and NCC should live up to its billings and mandate.”

Vanguard